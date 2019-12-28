$454.23 Million in Sales Expected for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will announce $454.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.00 million to $454.90 million. Briggs & Stratton reported sales of $505.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:BGG opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Briggs & Stratton has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

