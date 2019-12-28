$48.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce sales of $48.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.57 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $37.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $179.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $183.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $225.25 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $230.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 390,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 108.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after purchasing an additional 649,662 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 107,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 733,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 179,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

