$489.95 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post sales of $489.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.46 million and the highest is $508.80 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $421.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

PBCT opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

