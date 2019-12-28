4NEW Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. 4NEW has a market cap of $5,002.00 and approximately $900.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, BitForex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

