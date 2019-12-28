$5.20 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report $5.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 million to $7.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $36.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PIRS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

