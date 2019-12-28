$5.49 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the highest is $6.10. United Rentals posted earnings of $4.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

NYSE URI traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $168.53. 564,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $98.78 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.22.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. KBC Group NV increased its position in United Rentals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

