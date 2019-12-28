$510.95 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will post sales of $510.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $524.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.04 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $437.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

AJRD opened at $45.09 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,676,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.