$522.11 Million in Sales Expected for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will report sales of $522.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.20 million. Fitbit reported sales of $571.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fitbit by 11.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 70.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 44,112 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

