$6.82 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report sales of $6.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.88 million to $36.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.78 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $53.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

MCRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

MCRB stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

