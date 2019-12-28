$69.87 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce sales of $69.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $71.00 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $272.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $273.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.65 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $296.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $4.02 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $314.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 18,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 1,360,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ORBCOMM by 551.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 716,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 915.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 579,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.