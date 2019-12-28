$76.70 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce $76.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.99 million and the lowest is $75.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $344.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $394.23 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $397.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

