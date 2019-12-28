$78.34 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report $78.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $78.90 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $75.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $321.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $322.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $362.02 million, with estimates ranging from $352.50 million to $367.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $471,793.07. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $656,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 41.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Eventbrite has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.