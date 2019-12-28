$79.43 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce $79.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.36 million to $79.50 million. Upwork posted sales of $67.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $301.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.33 million to $301.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $357.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $702,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $58,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,364 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 88.8% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,021,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 141.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

