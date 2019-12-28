$795.30 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to announce sales of $795.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.19 million and the lowest is $794.40 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $799.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.34 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 300,835 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,513.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

