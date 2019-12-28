$813.67 Million in Sales Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $813.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $807.78 million and the highest is $820.70 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $365.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

