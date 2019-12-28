$85.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report sales of $85.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $74.57 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $121.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $457.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $461.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $481.53 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $495.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $290.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 890,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 229,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 473,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 140,768 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 262,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

