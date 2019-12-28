Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.66 ($32.16).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of ARL stock opened at €30.65 ($35.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of €31.50 ($36.63).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

