Aave (LEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.03 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Binance and Alterdice. Aave has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $211,112.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.77 or 0.05884393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Aave's official website is ethlend.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BiteBTC, Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Alterdice and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

