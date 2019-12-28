ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in December

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ABB stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABB will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 54.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 461.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.