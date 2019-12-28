Abyss Token Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ZBG, DDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.72 million and $102,040.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy, CoinBene, DDEX, CoinPlace, YoBit, Indodax, Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, BitForex, Kyber Network, ZBG and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

