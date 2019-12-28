AC3 (AC3) Hits Market Capitalization of $475,485.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $475,485.00 and $1,993.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

