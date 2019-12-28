ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $40,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,768 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 507,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 758.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after buying an additional 690,742 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,008. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

