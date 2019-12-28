Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 362.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.3%.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 427,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

