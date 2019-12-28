AceD Price Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, AceD has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market cap of $27,328.00 and $9.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004551 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008639 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,907,856 coins and its circulating supply is 9,879,256 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

