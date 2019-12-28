Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 423,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $137.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

