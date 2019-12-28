Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops One Day Volume of $366,870.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $338,563.00 and $366,870.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,390.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.01753212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.02815234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00581146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00620529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060376 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00385251 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.