ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0093 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $777,051.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,325,075 coins and its circulating supply is 83,183,065 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.