Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,319.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 716,363 shares of company stock worth $59,321,866. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

