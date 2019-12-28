adToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $307,820.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. adToken has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $307,820.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, adToken has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

adToken Profile

adToken’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain.

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

