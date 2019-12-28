Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

