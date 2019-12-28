Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 9,320,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

