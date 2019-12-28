Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 24.5% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,482 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 37.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aecom by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

