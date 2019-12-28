aelf (ELF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.29 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $27.02 million and $7.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, DDEX, Koinex and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00185158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01299914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, AirSwap, Gate.io, Allbit, Huobi, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, BCEX, Binance, ABCC, Kucoin, GOPAX, Bithumb, Koinex, DDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Kyber Network, BigONE, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

