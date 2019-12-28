Aeron (ARN) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kuna, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $2.40 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, IDAX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

