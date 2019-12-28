Aeternity (AE) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Aeternity has a market cap of $39.42 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, CoinBene, Liqui and DragonEX. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000581 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 341,856,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,035,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Gate.io, BigONE, BitMart, Crex24, FCoin, CoinBene, ZB.COM, OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Koinex, Bithumb, Liqui, OOOBTC, IDAX, Kyber Network, HADAX, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Mercatox and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

