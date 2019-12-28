AgaveCoin Price Reaches $0.0556 on Major Exchanges (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $18,147.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

