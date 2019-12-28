Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

A stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. 767,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

