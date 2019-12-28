AI Doctor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $190,474.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $190,474.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, BCEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.38 or 0.05912254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001214 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, CoinBene, BCEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, OKEx, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

