AidCoin (AID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $333,735.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. AidCoin has a market cap of $333,735.00 and $29.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AidCoin

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

