Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.09 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and $2.09 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Koinex, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, RightBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

