Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 521,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKRO opened at $23.08 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

