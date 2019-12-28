Akroma Market Capitalization Tops $2,825.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $2,825.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.01762903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060962 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

