Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. Alamo Group has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $129.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alamo Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALG. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

