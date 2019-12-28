Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ALSK opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $93.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter D. Aquino acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

