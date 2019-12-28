Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $163.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.01.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after buying an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,261,000 after buying an additional 81,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after buying an additional 1,098,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,421,000 after buying an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

