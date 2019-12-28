Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 90.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

AQN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 352,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

