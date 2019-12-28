ALIS Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. ALIS has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALIS has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One ALIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.