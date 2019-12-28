ALIS Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, ALIS has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $2.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

