AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 477,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 151,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 402,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 118,529 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:AB opened at $29.95 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

