Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$128.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

